Breaking: Tornado watch issued for metro Atlanta, surrounding area
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Russia and Ukraine trade overnight aerial attacks after Putin sets out conditions for ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine have traded heavy aerial blows with both sides reporting more than 100 enemy drones over their respective territories overnight
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a fire engine and school buses burn after a Russian drone hit them when firefighters were putting out the fire at a lyceum following Russian drone attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a fire engine and school buses burn after a Russian drone hit them when firefighters were putting out the fire at a lyceum following Russian drone attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
By SAMYA KULLAB – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded heavy aerial blows overnight, with both sides on Saturday reporting more than 100 enemy drones over their respective territories.

The attacks comes less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss details of the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine.

Putin told a press conference on Thursday that he supported a truce in principle but set out a host of details that need to be clarified before it is agreed. Kyiv has already endorsed the truce proposal, although Ukrainian officials have publicly raised doubts as to whether Moscow will commit to such a deal.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv on Saturday, after virtual talks between Western allies hosted by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelenskyy voiced Ukraine's support for the 30-day full ceasefire proposal to discuss a longer-term peace plan, but said Russia would attempt to derail talks with conditions and "buts".

Starmer has told allies to “keep the pressure” on Putin to back a ceasefire in Ukraine, hailing Ukraine as the “party of peace.” Starmer said Putin will “sooner or later” have to “come to the table.

In a statement earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy had accused Moscow of building up forces along the border.

“The build up of Russian forces indicates that Moscow intends to keep ignoring diplomacy. It is clear that Russia is prolonging the war,” he said.

However, Zelenskyy stressed that if Russia did not agree with the U.S. proposal there would be “specific, harsh and straightforward” response from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

He also said that Kyiv's troops were maintaining their presence in Russia's Kursk region after Trump said Friday that "thousands" of Ukrainian troops had been surrounded by the Russian military.

“The operation of our forces in the designated areas of the Kursk region continues,” Zelenskyy said. “Our troops continue to hold back Russian and North Korean groupings in the Kursk region. There is no encirclement of our troops.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In the call, they discussed next steps to follow up on recent meetings in Saudi Arabia and agreed to continue working towards restoring communication between the United States and Russia, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Russia had launched a barrage of 178 drones and two ballistic missiles over the country overnight. The attack was a mixture of Shahed-type drones and imitation drones designed to confuse air defenses. Some 130 drones were shot down, while 38 more failed to reach their targets.

Russia attacked energy facilities, causing significant damage, striking energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK said in a statement on Saturday. Some residents were left without electricity.

“The damage is significant. Energy workers are already working on the ground. We are doing everything possible to restore power to homes as soon as possible,” the energy firm said.

Falling drone debris in Russia’s Volgograd region sparked a fire in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the city, close to a Lukoil oil refinery, according to Gov. Andrei Bocharov, who provided no further details. Nearby airports temporarily halted flights, local media outlets reported. No casualties were reported.

The Volgograd refinery has been targeted by Kyiv’s forces on several occasions since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, most recently in a drone attack on Feb. 15.

___ Katie Marie Davies in Manchester, England, contributed to this report. ___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, fire engines burn after a Russian drone hit them when firefighters were putting out a fire at a lyceum following Russian drone attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 15, 2025, a destroyed Ukrainian Army M777 howitzer, left, is transported at Cherkasskoe Porechnoe and Pravda in Sudzha district of the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 15, 2025, a destroyed Ukrainian Army M2A Bradly armored personal carrier is seen at Cherkasskoe Porechnoe and Pravda in Sudzha district of the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 15, 2025, a Russian "Grad" self-propelled multiple rocket launcher fires towards Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, March 14, 2025, a Russian soldier greets local citizens of Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire at the private houses following a Russian guided air bombs attack in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire at the private houses following a Russian guided air bombs attack in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a fire engine and school buses burn after a Russian drone hit them when firefighters were putting out the fire at a lyceum following Russian drone attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire at a lyceum following a Russian drone attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 15, 2025, a body of a dead Ukrainian serviceman lies on the ground at an area in the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire at a lyceum following a Russian drone attack in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 15, 2025, shows a view of Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 15, 2025, shows a view of Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 15, 2025, shows a view of Sudzha, the biggest town in the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference following this morning's virtual summit video conference at 10 Downing Street in London, England, March 15, 2025. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Starmer challenges Putin to prove he is serious about peace by signing up to Ukraine ceasefire

US envoy is taking Putin's comments on Ukraine ceasefire proposal to Trump, Kremlin official says

Putin agrees in principle with proposal for Ukraine ceasefire and says more discussions are needed

The Latest

This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from a carrier in an undisclosed location before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump orders strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen and issues new warning

7m ago

Tonje scores 32 as No. 18 Wisconsin tops No. 7 Michigan St. 77-74 in Big Ten semis

11m ago

Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if ceasefire deal is implemented

12m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?