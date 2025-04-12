Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of failing to pause strikes after US envoy leaves Moscow

Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats have used a high-level conference in Turkey to once again trade accusations of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure
Mother and brother cry at the coffin of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Samoilovich, 18, of 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, during farewell ceremony in Slavuta, Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Donets)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mother and brother cry at the coffin of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Samoilovich, 18, of 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, during farewell ceremony in Slavuta, Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Donets)
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats on Saturday used a high-level conference in Turkey to once again trade accusations of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the 3-year-old war.

The two foreign ministers spoke at separate events at the annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a day after U.S. envoy Steve witkoff met with with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace prospects. Ukraine's European allies on Friday promised billions of dollars to help Kyiv keep fighting Russia's invasion.

While Moscow and Kyiv both agreed in principle last month to implement a limited, 30-day ceasefire, they issued conflicting statements soon after their separate talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia. They differed on the start time of halting strikes, and alleged near-immediate breaches by the other side.

“The Ukrainians have been attacking us from the very beginning, every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, adding that Moscow would provide the U.S., Turkey and international bodies with a list of Kyiv's attacks during the past three weeks.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry separately told state media Saturday that Moscow has been sharing intelligence with the U.S. regarding more than 60 supposed breaches of the deal by Kyiv.

Lavrov on Saturday insisted Russia had stuck to the terms of the deal.

His Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, fiercely contested that claim, saying Russia had launched “almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 (exploding) drones, and over 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine, mostly at civilians,” since agreeing to the limited pause on strikes.

“This clearly shows to the world who wants peace and who wants war,” he said.

Russian forces hold the advantage in Ukraine, and Kyiv has warned Moscow is planning a fresh spring offensive to ramp up pressure on its foe and improve its negotiating position.

Ukraine has endorsed a broader U.S. ceasefire proposal, but Russia has effectively blocked it by imposing far-reaching conditions. European governments have accused Putin of dragging his feet.

“Russia has to get moving” on the road to ending the war, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media Friday. He said the war is “terrible and senseless.”

Lavrov on Saturday reiterated that a prospective U.S.-backed agreement, also discussed in Saudi Arabia, to ensure safe navigation for commercial vessels in the Black Sea could not be implemented until restrictions are lifted on Russian access to shipping insurance, docking ports and international payment systems.

Details of the prospective deal were not released, but it appeared to mark another attempt to ensure safe Black Sea shipping after a 2022 agreement that was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey but halted by Russia the following year.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

In this photo released by IIS "Metal Supply and Sales" metalinfo.ru on Friday, April 11, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrives for the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev in St. Petersburg, Russia. (IIS "Metal Supply and Sales" metalinfo.ru via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Relatives and friends gather to say goodbye to Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Samoilovich, 18, of 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, during farewell ceremony in Slavuta, Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Donets)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Relatives and friends gather to say goodbye to Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Samoilovich, 18, of 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, during farewell ceremony in a church of Slavuta, Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Donets)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man cries during farewell ceremony of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Samoilovich, 18, of 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, in Slavuta, Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Donets)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A photo of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Samoilovich, 18, of 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, stands on a table during farewell ceremony in Slavuta, Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Donets)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Members of youth nationalist organization "Prava Molod" walk along the road during farewell ceremony of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Samoilovich, 18, of 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, in Slavuta, Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Donets)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Yulia cries at the coffin of her boyfriend Oleksandr Samoilovich, 18, a Ukrainian soldier of 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, during farewell ceremony in Slavuta, Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Donets)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People light flares during farewell ceremony of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Samoilovich, 18, of 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, at the cemetery in Slavuta, Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Donets)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Honour Guard walk with national flags at the front of the column during farewell ceremony of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Samoilovich, 18, of 1st Separate Assault Regiment of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, in Slavuta, Ukraine, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anna Donets)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

1 killed in Russian attack on Kyiv as death toll from earlier missile strike rises to 20

European countries vow billions in military support for Ukraine as US envoy meets Putin

Zelenskyy meets European military leaders to plan for a peacekeeping force

The Latest

In this photo released by Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi prior to negotiations with U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

Credit: AP

Iran and US agree to more talks over Tehran's nuclear program after 1st round in Oman

7m ago

Trump administration says it will exclude some electronics from 'reciprocal' tariffs

9m ago

The NBA's playoff chase will end Sunday. Here's a look at what's happening

18m ago

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says