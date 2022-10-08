Russia adds popular rapper, writer to "foreign agent" list

The rapper, whose lyrics are often political, has previously attended rallies in support of jailed Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny.

Glukhovsky, the author of the 2002 post-apocalyptic novel “Metro 2033" who is believed to be abroad, has also hit out at Russia's war in Ukraine. He was put on a wanted list in connection with critical social media posts and columns in Western media.

In June, a Moscow court ordered his arrest in absentia on the charge of “discrediting the Russian army,” amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissenters. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

One of Russia's most ardent rights campaigners, Popova has fought for years to lobby Russian lawmakers to adopt legislation to protect women from domestic violence. Her social-media campaign at one point encouraged Russian women to post images of themselves with make-up resembling bloody cuts or bruises, along with the hashtag “I didn't want to die.” The viral response prompted a surge in discussions around attitudes towards abuse survivors.

In 2021, Popova made countering domestic violence the central plank of her ultimately unsuccessful bid to join the State Duma. She has repeatedly voiced her support for women running for political office in order to address social issues in Russia.