Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Black Sea navy base and Crimea with drones

Russia had accused Ukraine of attacking its Black Sea navy base in the port of Novorossiysk with sea drones
National & World News
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

Russia accused Ukraine early Friday of attacking its Black Sea navy base in the port of Novorossiysk with sea drones.

Novorossiysk is just across the water from Crimea, where Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it thwarted another attack by Ukraine overnight, taking down 13 drones.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Russian ships patrolling the perimeter of the naval base destroyed two Ukrainian sea drones.

Footage published on Russian social media channels appeared to show a ship firing into the sea and a burning object exploding. Ukrainian agencies carried footage from social media channels they suggested showed a Russian ship listing to one side after the attack.

The Associated Press could not verify the videos. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack, in keeping with the country’s security policy.

Minutes after confirming the attack on the Black Sea port, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it had also repelled another attack by Ukraine on Moscow-annexed Crimea. The defense ministry said air defense systems shot down 10 drones and it had electronically jammed another three.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson ‘disappointed in myself’ for reckless driving11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Security upped near Fulton courthouse as possible Trump indictment nears
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

McBath and Ossoff visit the Chattahoochee to tout river legislation
11h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE
Person in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County motel
8h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE
Person in critical condition after shooting at Clayton County motel
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta superintendent to step down at end of August
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mutinous soldiers in Niger sever military ties with France while president says he's a...
33m ago
China reopens trade in Australian barley in a new sign of improved relations
51m ago
3 years after Beirut port blast, intrigue foils an investigation and even the death toll...
56m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top