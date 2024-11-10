Breaking: Saints hold on to defeat Falcons, 20-17
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Russell Wilson's TD pass to Mike Williams lifts the Steelers over the Commanders 28-27

Russell Wilson shook off his first interception in 11 months and hit trade-deadline pickup Mike Williams for a 32-yard touchdown with less than 2 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 28-27 comeback victory over Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams (18) celebrates his 32-yard touchdown reception with teammate wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

AP

AP

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams (18) celebrates his 32-yard touchdown reception with teammate wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (AP)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Russell Wilson shook off his first interception in 11 months and hit trade-deadline pickup Mike Williams for a 32-yard touchdown with less than 2 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter — the quarterback's third scoring throw Sunday — to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 28-27 comeback victory over Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Coming off a bye, the AFC North-leading Steelers (7-2) won their fourth game in a row, including all three since Wilson took over from Justin Fields as the starting QB. Wilson's stats were not the prettiest, but he got the job done: 14 for 28 for 195 yards, the three TDs and the one pick.

George Pickens delivered an acrobatic catch in the end zone on a 16-yarder in the first quarter, and tight end Pat Freiermuth scored on a pass from 3 yards out in the second, much to the delight of the thousands of Terrible Towel-twirling Steelers fans in the stands.

Washington (7-3) led 24-14 but couldn't hold on as it attempted to get to 8-2 overall for the first time since 1986 and 5-0 at home for the first time since 1991, when the team went on to win the Super Bowl under coach Joe Gibbs.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall draft pick who has starred for first-year coach Dan Quinn, was 17 for 34 for 202 yards without a touchdown or interception and he had three carries for 5 yards, his lowest output as a pro. After the Wilson-to-Williams score — Williams was acquired from the New York Jets last week — Daniels moved Washington to midfield. But on fourth-and-9 with less than 1 1/2 minutes to go, Daniels connected with Zach Ertz, but the catch was ruled just short of a first down; until then, the Commanders were 11 for 11 on fourth down.

On the ensuing possession, Pittsburgh faced a fourth-and-1 at Washington's 49 with 1:02 on the clock and decided to line up as if to go for it. Rookie defensive lineman Johnny Newton jumped before the snap, and the penalty allowed the Steelers to keep the ball and run out the clock.

Chinn picked off Wilson late in the third quarter and recovered Jaylen Warren's fumble at the 1-yard line in the fourth. Austin Ekeler ran for two short touchdowns for Washington, which had won three games in a row as part of a swift turnaround from last season's 4-13 record under Ron Rivera.

Injuries

Steelers: CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) left in the second half.

Commanders: C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) left the game briefly but returned. ... RT Andrew Wylie (shoulder) was a late scratch, while newly acquired CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) sat out, as expected.

Up next

Steelers: Host division rival Baltimore next Sunday.

Commanders: At Philadelphia on Thursday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams (18), defended by Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25), pulls in a 32-yard reception for a touchdown 'during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) points to the crowd after intercepting a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn reaches out to running back Austin Ekeler (30) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) runs into the endzone after a 3-yard receptioin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Pineiro's 36-yard field goal in OT lifts Panthers to 20-17 win over Giants in Germany2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Surging Cardinals beat the Bears 29-9 for 3rd straight victory
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Cover 9@9: Falcons take rotational approach to pass rush as trade deadline passes quietly
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons expecting a major rumble from new-look Saints
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Chiefs block Broncos' potential winner as time expires, hold on for 16-14 win to remain...18m ago
One person is dead and 16 are injured after a shooting at Tuskegee University24m ago
Fritz frustrates Medvedev and the Russian loses his temper at the ATP Finals. Sinner...25m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Ben Gray

43rd Georgia Veterans Day Parade brings out patriotism, unity1h ago
A Cobb student warned friends about a shooting threat. He was expelled for it
Saints hold on to defeat Falcons, 20-17 1h ago