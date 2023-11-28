Russell Westbrook and fan engage in verbal exchange late in Clippers' loss to Nuggets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook got into an extended verbal exchange with a fan late in the Los Angeles Clippers' loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Referee Lauren Holtkamp came over and stood between Westbrook and the seats in the final 30 seconds of the game. Two security personnel came on court while former Clipper DeAndre Jordan appeared to encourage an agitated Westbrook to move away from the situation.

The male fan was in the row behind the courtside seats at Crypto.com Arena. He pointed his fingers at his head while yelling in Westbrook's direction.