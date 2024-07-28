Nation & World News

Russell holds off Hamilton for Mercedes 1-2 at Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

George Russell has led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, leads ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain as they steer their cars during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, leads ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain as they steer their cars during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — George Russell led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at the Belgian Grand Prix after pulling off an audacious one-stop strategy and keeping his teammate at bay to add to a thrilling Formula 1 season on Sunday.

Russell claimed his second win of the season and the third of the British driver’s career after nursing his tires in expert fashion over the 44-lap race while all the rest of the top cars stopped twice.

“Amazing result, definitely didn’t predict that this morning,” Russell said. “But the race was awesome and the tires just felt great. I just kept saying ‘I think we can do the one stop’.”

Hamilton finished ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in third.

Points leader Max Verstappen crossed fifth behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after Verstappen started from 11th following a 10-place grid penalty for using one too many engines in his Red Bull.

Lando Norris endured another poor start and finished sixth, allowing Verstappen to extend his championship lead to 78 points.

Russell was not expected to be in the mix for the win after he started from sixth. But he told his team that he felt confident that he could milk his tires for all they were worth and forego a second, time-consuming, pit stop.

That proved to be a brilliant decision.

Russell looked like he would be caught by Hamilton and other drivers on fresher tires, but he defended his position over the nail-biting final laps with Piastri lurking in case the teammates clashed.

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, right, is congratulated by his crew after crossing the finish line to take first place in the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain jubilates after crossing the finish line to take first place in the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

