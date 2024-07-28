Russell holds off Hamilton for Mercedes 1-2 at Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — George Russell led a Mercedes one-two with Lewis Hamilton at the Belgian Grand Prix after pulling off an audacious one-stop strategy and keeping his teammate at bay to add to a thrilling Formula 1 season on Sunday.

Russell claimed his second win of the season and the third of the British driver’s career after nursing his tires in expert fashion over the 44-lap race while all the rest of the top cars stopped twice.

“Amazing result, definitely didn’t predict that this morning,” Russell said. “But the race was awesome and the tires just felt great. I just kept saying ‘I think we can do the one stop’.”