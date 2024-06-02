Breaking: Atlanta investigating two more potential water main breaks
Rupert Murdoch ties the knot for the 5th time in ceremony at his California vineyard

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch, who is 93, has married for the fifth time
This image provided by News Corp. shows Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova posing for a photo, Saturday, June 1, 2024 during their wedding ceremony at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, Calif. (News Corp. via AP)

This image provided by News Corp. shows Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova posing for a photo, Saturday, June 1, 2024 during their wedding ceremony at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, Calif. (News Corp. via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Media magnate Rupert Murdoch, 93, has married for the fifth time, his corporation, News Corp, confirmed Sunday.

Murdoch and Elena Zhukova, a 67-year-old Russian-born retired molecular biologist, wed Saturday in a ceremony at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, California. Photographs of the newly married couple were released by News Corp. The couple announced their engagement in March.

Murdoch was most recently married to model and actor Jerry Hall. They were wed in 2016 and divorced in 2022.

Zhukova is the ex-wife of Alexander Zhukov, a billionaire energy investor and Russian politician. Their daughter, Dasha, was previously married to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who used to own the Premier League soccer club Chelsea.

Last fall, Murdoch stepped down as leader of both Fox News' parent company and his News Corp media holdings. His son, Lachlan, took his place in a media empire that spans continents and helped to shape modern American politics.

In 1952, Murdoch inherited a newspaper in his native Australia from his father. Over decades, he built a news and entertainment enterprise that became prominent in the United States and Britain, including ownership of such notable newspapers as The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal.

Fox News Channel, the 24-hour network founded in 1996, has profoundly influenced television, becoming a popular news source among many conservative U.S. audiences and politicians.

FILE - Rupert Murdoch talks with the media in London, July 15, 2011. Murdoch, 93, has married for the fifth time, News Corp. said Sunday, June 2, 2024. Murdoch and Elena Zhukova, a 67-year-old Russian-born retired molecular biologist, wed Saturday in a ceremony at his California vineyard. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

This image provided by News Corp. shows Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova posing for a photo, Saturday, June 1, 2024 during their wedding ceremony at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, Calif. (News Corp. via AP)

This image provided by News Corp. shows Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova posing for a photo, Saturday, June 1, 2024 during their wedding ceremony at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, Calif. (News Corp. via AP)

This image provided by News Corp. shows Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova posing for a photo, Saturday, June 1, 2024 during their wedding ceremony at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, Calif. (News Corp. via AP)

