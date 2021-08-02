Nick Chubb inks 3-year extension with Browns

The Browns took Chubb with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2018 draft and he's part of a class that includes quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward. Chubb rushed for 996 yards as a rookie and finished second in the NFL to Tennessee's Derrick Henry in 2019 with 1,494 yards.

Chubb has become a fan favorite in Cleveland. During home games, fans chant his name hoping coach Kevin Stefanski will call a running play for him any time the team nears the goal line.

“He is one of the best examples of a team player that I’ve been around,” Stefanski said. "Nick always puts the team before himself, and that’s why you love seeing a guy like him get rewarded.”

Chubb, though, can score from anywhere and has TD runs of 88 and 92 yards. He's also a solid receiver, and his 40-yard scoring reception in last year's wild-card game helped seal the Browns' 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It means a lot to me to be able to stay in Cleveland and be a Brown,” Chubb said. “It’s an honor to put on the orange helmet and represent the city of Cleveland and these great fans. I’m happy that I will be able to be here for many more years."

With Chubb's extension finished, it's possible the Browns will begin talks with Mayfield's agents on an extension. The team exercised his fifth-year option in April.

Caption Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs a pass route during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer