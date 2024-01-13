Ruling-party candidate emerges victorious in Taiwan's presidential election

Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te has emerged victorious in Taiwan’s presidential election and his opponents have conceded
Supporters of Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te cheer for election returns in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Polls closed Saturday in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary election that will chart the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy’s relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters of Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te cheer for election returns in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Polls closed Saturday in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary election that will chart the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy’s relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

Nation & World News
By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN and SIMINA MISTREANU – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday and his opponents conceded, a result that will chart the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's relations with China over the next four years.

At stake is the peace and stability of the island, 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the coast of China, that Beijing claims as its own and to be retaken by force if necessary.

Domestic issues such as the sluggish economy and expensive housing also featured prominently in the campaign.

China had called the poll a choice between war and peace. Beijing strongly opposes Lai, the current vice president and a member of the governing Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP.

Lai and incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen reject China's sovereignty claims over Taiwan, a former Japanese colony that split from the mainland amid civil war in 1949. They have, however, offered to speak with Beijing, which has repeatedly refused to hold talks and called them separatists.

Beijing was believed to favor the candidate from the more China-friendly Nationalist party, also known as Kuomintang, or KMT. Its candidate, Hou Yu-ih, also promised to restart talks with China while bolstering national defense. He promised not to move toward unifying the two sides of the Taiwan Strait if elected.

A third candidate in the race, Ko Wen-je of the smaller Taiwan People's Party, or TPP, had drawn the support particularly of young people wanting an alternative to the KMT and DPP, Taiwan's traditional opposing parties, which have largely taken turns governing since the 1990s. Ko also stated he wanted to speak with Beijing, and that his bottom line would be that Taiwan needs to remain democratic and free.

The United States, which is bound by its laws to provide Taiwan with the weapons needed to defend itself, pledged support for whichever government emerges, reinforced by the Biden administration's plans to send an unofficial delegation made up of former senior officials to the island shortly after the election.

Beside the China tensions, domestic issues such as the dearth of affordable housing and stagnating wages have dominated the campaign.

For Tony Chen, a 74-year-old retiree who voted in Taipei in the hour before the polls closed, the election boiled down to a choice between communism and democracy.

“I hope democracy wins,” he said. He added that more Taiwanese were open to China’s model of governance decades ago, when the Chinese economy was growing by double digits annually, but are repulsed by the crackdown on civil liberties that has occurred under current Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Stacy Chen, 43, said she has always voted for DPP because “Taiwan is an independent country.” She said she wanted her son to grow up in a country that is separate from China.

For Ben Wang, 44, the vote was more about altering the dynamic between Taiwan’s main opposing parties, the DPP and the KMT. A potential attack by China could not be pre-empted by anything Taiwan would do, he said.

Taiwan’s election is seen as having “real and lasting influence on the geopolitical landscape,” said Gabrielle Reid, associate director with the global intelligence consultancy S-RM.

“The outcome of the vote will ultimately determine the nature of ties with China relative to the West and will have strong bearing on the state of play in the South China Sea,” she said.

Beside the China tensions, domestic issues dominated the campaign, particularly an economy that was estimated to have grown just 1.4% last year. That partly reflects inevitable cycles in demand for computer chips and other exports from the high-tech, heavily trade-dependent manufacturing base, and a slowing of the Chinese economy.

But longer-term challenges such as unaffordable housing and wage stagnation topped voters’ concerns.

Poll officers seal ballot boxes at the end of voting in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Polls closed Saturday after Taiwanese cast their votes for a new president and legislature in an election that could chart the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Polling officers count votes in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Polls closed Saturday after Taiwanese cast their votes for a new president and legislature in an election that could chart the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy's relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih votes for the election in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, who also goes by William, votes in southern Taiwan's Tainan city on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Taiwan People's Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je emerges from a voting booth at a polling station in Taipei City, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A staff sorts ballot papers at a polling station in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Taiwanese people cast their ballots at a polling station in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People wait in queue to vote for the presidential election outside a polling station in southern Taiwan's Tainan city on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Taiwanese people cast their ballots at a polling station in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Voters wait in queue outside a polling station for the presidential election in southern Taiwan's Tainan city Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People write on the ballot to vote the election at a polling station in southern Taiwan's Tainan city on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A voter is guided for a polling station for the presidential election in southern Taiwan's Tainan city Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman emerges from a voting booth at a polling station in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Officials wait before voting starts for the presidential election at a polling station in southern Taiwan's Tainan city on Saturday, Jan.13, 2024.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, left, who also goes by William, prepares his ID card to collect the ballot at a polling station in southern Taiwan's Tainan city on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, center left, who also goes by William, arrives at a polling station in southern Taiwan's Tainan city on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, center, who also goes by William, speaks to the media before casting his vote at a polling station in southern Taiwan's Tainan city on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih, center left, waves on his arrival at a polling station in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih, center, greets supporters as he leaves a polling station after voting in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vendors set up shop outside a temple in southern Taiwan's Tainan city on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Taiwanese are casting their votes Saturday for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Supporters of Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te cheer for election returns in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Polls closed Saturday in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary election that will chart the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy’s relations with China over the next four years. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top