Rules planned to save right whales loom over lobster fishers

The Maine Lobstermen's Association said the industry has a “long history of conservation of lobster resource and large whale protections.”

Many environmentalists, meanwhile, have said the proposed rules don't go far enough.

“Ultimately the top line is we don't think it's enough to save the species,” said Michaela Morris, oceans associate for Environment America. “They are not going to get us where we need to be if the rule is finalized as written right now.”

The fisheries service is accepting comments about the proposed rules until March 1. It's holding public hearings about the proposed rules in New England, including one for southern Maine on Feb. 23 and one for northern Maine on Feb. 24.

The right whales were hunted to near extinction during the commercial whaling era. They're also vulnerable to threats such as collisions with large ships and the warming of the ocean due to climate change.