Ruhle replaces Williams on MSNBC; 'Morning Joe' expanded

Ruhle, who will continue as a senior business analyst across other NBC News programs, had been host of the 9 a.m. Eastern hour on the news network.

In a memo to staff, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said Ruhle will bring her “business acumen, hard-hitting interview style and original reporting” to the 11 p.m. Eastern hour. She's expected to keep the format Williams originated before leaving the network in December, with a review of the day's news and a centerpiece panel of three experts.