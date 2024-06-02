Rugby star and ALS campaigner Rob Burrow dies at age 41

LEEDS, England (AP) — Rob Burrow, a former rugby star who was widely praised for his fundraising campaigns after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease in 2019, has died. He was 41.

Leeds Rhinos announced his death on Sunday. Burrow spent his entire career at the English rugby league club and helped them win eight Super League titles.

He retired in 2017 and two years later it was revealed Burrow had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as motor neurone disease (MND). He went on to raise millions of pounds (dollars) to help build a new care center for ALS patients alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield.