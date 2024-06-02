Breaking: ‘Moving to normal operations’ at Emory University Hospital Midtown after major water outage
Rugby star and ALS campaigner Rob Burrow dies at age 41

Rob Burrow, a former rugby star who was widely praised for his fundraising campaigns after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019, has died
Rob Burrow ahead of the '2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon' which started and finished at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, May, 14, 2023. Rob Burrow, a former rugby star who was widely praised for his fundraising campaigns after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019, has died. He was 41. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Rob Burrow ahead of the '2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon' which started and finished at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, May, 14, 2023. Rob Burrow, a former rugby star who was widely praised for his fundraising campaigns after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019, has died. He was 41. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
1 hour ago

LEEDS, England (AP) — Rob Burrow, a former rugby star who was widely praised for his fundraising campaigns after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease in 2019, has died. He was 41.

Leeds Rhinos announced his death on Sunday. Burrow spent his entire career at the English rugby league club and helped them win eight Super League titles.

He retired in 2017 and two years later it was revealed Burrow had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as motor neurone disease (MND). He went on to raise millions of pounds (dollars) to help build a new care center for ALS patients alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend," Leeds said in a statement.

“Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND ... For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last 4 1/2 years came as no surprise.

“Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something. He just found his way of doing it better than anyone else."

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow as he crosses the finish line of the '2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon' which started and finished at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, May, 14, 2023. Rob Burrow, a former rugby star who was widely praised for his fundraising campaigns after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019, has died. He was 41. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Rob Burrow holds a flag in Manchester, July 10, 2017. Rob Burrow, a former rugby star who was widely praised for his fundraising campaigns after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019, has died. He was 41. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow as he crosses the finish line of the '2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon' which started and finished at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, May, 14, 2023. Rob Burrow, a former rugby star who was widely praised for his fundraising campaigns after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019, has died. He was 41. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

