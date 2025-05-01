Nation & World News
Rudy Gobert dominates small-ball Lakers and the Timberwolves advance with a 103-96 win in Game 5

Rudy Gobert had playoff career highs of 27 points and 24 rebounds, Julius Randle added 23 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves advanced in the NBA playoffs with a 103-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their first-round series
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, left grabs a rebound next to Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rudy Gobert had playoff career highs with 27 points and 24 rebounds, Julius Randle added 23 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves advanced in the NBA playoffs with a 103-96 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their first-round series Wednesday night.

Anthony Edwards had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Wolves, who won three straight games to eliminate LeBron James and Luka Doncic from their first postseason together.

After winning a playoff round in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history, Minnesota next faces the winner of Houston's series with Golden State. The Rockets avoided elimination Wednesday, and Game 6 is Friday with the Warriors leading 3-2.

Doncic had 28 points and nine assists, while James added 22 points for the Lakers, who lost in the first round for the second straight postseason despite reconfiguring their roster at midseason with their seismic trade for Doncic.

Rui Hachimura scored 23 points for the Lakers, who have advanced from the opening round just once in five seasons since their 2020 championship in the Florida bubble.

With Gobert running amok in the paint while the Lakers deliberately played without a center, Minnesota won Game 5 despite going 7 for 47 on 3-point attempts, including 17 consecutive misses between the middle of the second quarter and Mike Conley’s dagger 3 with 1:22 to play.

After splitting the first two games in Los Angeles, the Wolves seized control of the series in back-to-back narrow home victories with superior late-game execution.

Gobert then stepped up when the Lakers deployed a small-ball lineup for Game 5, with the French center scoring more points than he managed in the series’ first four games combined.

Minnesota nursed a narrow lead down the stretch, and the Lakers missed five consecutive shots while going 3 1/2 minutes between points.

After playing the entire second half of Game 4 with five players, the Lakers changed their starting lineup for Game 5, keeping tenacious wing Dorian Finney-Smith in place of center Jaxson Hayes.

Lakers coach JJ Redick defended his decision to eschew substitutions this week, even reacting testily when a reporter asked him about his decision process before Game 5.

Minnesota jumped to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, but the Lakers rallied before Doncic went to the locker room one minute before halftime after landing awkwardly on his knees due to a heavy foul by Donte DiVincenzo. Doncic returned to the court moments before the third quarter began, wearing a large lower back brace that he discarded to continue playing.

The Wolves’ terrible shooting kept it close, and the Lakers took their first lead when Doncic led a rally late in the third.

James limped to the Lakers’ bench during the fourth quarter after going down hard on his balky ankle, but returned a few possessions later.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, right, is hit in the face by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic as he grabs a rebound during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off the court after an injury during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, center, grabs a rebound away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, left, and forward Dorian Finney-Smith during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off the court after an injury during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches play during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) shoots against he Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

