Rudy Giuliani disbarred in DC after pushing Trump's false 2020 election claims

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in Washington on Thursday, months after he lost his law license in New York for pursuing false claims that then-President Donald Trump made about his 2020 presidential election loss
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, attends the 9/11 Memorial ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in Washington on Thursday, months after he lost his law license in New York for pursuing false claims that then-President Donald Trump made about his 2020 presidential election loss.

The brief ruling from Washington D.C.'s appeals court said Giuliani did not respond to an order to explain why he should not be disbarred in Washington after he lost his law license in New York last summer.

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, called it the decision “an absolute travesty and a total miscarriage of justice.”

“Members of the legal community who want to protect the integrity of our justice system should immediately speak out against this partisan, politically motivated decision,” Goodman said in a text message.

The Manhattan appeals court that stripped Giuliani of his law license in July found he repeatedly made false statements about Trump's 2020 election loss.

Giuliani had argued that he believed the claims he was making on behalf of the Trump campaign were true.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump greets Rudy Giuliani while attending the 9/11 Memorial ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

