Nation & World News

Rublev defaulted in Dubai for shouting in line judge's face during semi

Andrey Rublev has been defaulted from his semifinal at the Dubai Championships for yelling in the face of a line judge, allowing Alexander Bublik to advance to the final
Andrey Rublev reacts in front a linesman during his semi final match with Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Andrey Rublev reacts in front a linesman during his semi final match with Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Updated 3 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Andrey Rublev was defaulted from his semifinal at the Dubai Championships for yelling in the face of a line judge, allowing Alexander Bublik to advance to the final on Friday.

The second-seeded Rublev erupted after Bublik won a point to take a 6-5 lead in the deciding set.

The Russian, who is ranked No. 5, immediately pointed to the baseline, walked to the line judge, leaned over and shouted in his face.

ATP supervisor Roland Herfel came to the court accompanied by a Russian speaker, who said Rublev swore in his native language.

Rublev responded: “I was talking to him in English." He insisted he did not use the profanity.

But umpire Miriam Bley defaulted Rublev for unsportsmanlike conduct, after which the seventh-seeded Bublik said “I'm OK to continue” with the match.

Bublik won 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-5.

Later, defending champion Daniil Medvedev faced Ugo Humbert in the other semifinal.

Rublev won the hard-court tournament in 2022 but lost to Medvedev in last year's final.

The big-serving Bublik is looking for the fifth singles title of his career. The Kazakh player won the Open Sud de France in Montpellier last month.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

ATP Supervisor Roland Herfel, left, disqualifies Andrey Rublev during his semi final match with Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

ATP Supervisor Roland Herfel , left, disqualifies Andrey Rublev during his semi final match with Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Andrey Rublev leaves the court after being disqualified during a semi final match against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, left, comforts Andrey Rublev after he was disqualified during a semi final match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Andrey Rublev during a semi final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight7h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

UPDATE
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
2m ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
20h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
7h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
7h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels has met with Falcons
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street adds to its records as bond yields ease
10m ago
How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online
10m ago
3 MLS teams are celebrating 50 years of North American pro soccer this season
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals