Rublev bloodies himself with his racket in frustration during loss to Alcaraz at ATP Finals

Andrey Rublev grew so frustrated during a 7-5, 6-2 loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals that he repeatedly hit himself with his racket so hard that he bloodied his left knee

43 minutes ago

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Andrey Rublev grew so frustrated during a 7-5, 6-2 loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals on Wednesday that he repeatedly hit himself with his racket — so hard that he bloodied his left knee.

Rublev had already slammed his racket to the ground during the opening game of the second set. Then when the Russian missed a shot to hand Alcaraz a break, he started beating himself as he walked to his chair and then used a towel to wipe the blood off.

Blood continued to trickle down Rublev's leg as he played on.

The second-ranked Alcaraz, a 20-year-old Spaniard who is already a two-time Grand Slam champion, ended an uncharacteristic three-match losing streak following defeats to Grigor Dimitrov in Shanghai, Roman Safiullin in Paris and Alexander Zverev in his debut match in Turin.

While Rublev was virtually eliminated after losing both of his opening matches, Alcaraz boosted his chances of advancing from the round robin stage at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.

Alcaraz will next face Daniil Medvedev.

Later in the red group, Medvedev will meet Zverev for the 18th time.

Jannik Sinner leads the green group with two wins following his victory over Novak Djokovic on Tuesday.

The top two finishers in each four-man group advances to the semifinals.

In a first career meeting, it was a tight first set until Alcaraz broke for a 6-5 lead. Then Rublev was left fuming when the opening point of the next game had to be replayed after his shot was called wide. The call was overturned on review after it was shown that the shot had landed on the line.

As the second set wore on, Alcaraz began producing one highlight after another. Like when he hit a forehand cross-court passing shot as he was in the process of falling down. Or when he pulled off a backhand winner down the line from far off court on the run a couple of games later.

Alcaraz missed last year’s ATP Finals because of an abdominal injury.

