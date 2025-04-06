Rubio says US is revoking all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that the United States was revoking all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders, accusing the African nation's government of "taking advantage of the United States."

“Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them,” Rubio said in a statement, adding that “South Sudan’s transitional government has failed to fully respect this principle."

Besides revoking visas, Rubio said the U.S. would "prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders.”