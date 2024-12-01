Nation & World News
Ruben Amorim's Manchester United serenaded by fans after 4-0 win against Everton

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Ruben Amorim has got Manchester United fans smiling again after a 4-0 win against Everton on Sunday.

The Old Trafford crowd serenaded United's players with “ole” late in Amorim's first Premier League game at Old Trafford.

It marks a big change from the boos that rang around the stadium toward the end of former manager Erik ten Hag's reign.

In Amorim's third game in charge, United produced its best performance under him, with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee scoring two goals each.

Amorim is undefeated since taking over last month and United is ninth - four points off the top four.

Third-place Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 and Tottenham drew 1-1 with Fulham a week after thrashing Manchester City 4-0.

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim follows the game of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, right, challenged by Everton's Ashley Young scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, left, and Fulham's Issa Diop in action during the English Premier League soccer match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

