Royals sign LHP Michael Wacha to 3-year, $51 million deal with option for 2028, AP Source says

Wacha is expected to speak to reporters Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

"I do believe that Michael and his wife enjoy being in Kansas City and that’s always an advantage,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said at the conclusion of the season, when asked about the Royals' chances of signing him again. “He had a very good experience here. I think he and (Royals pitching coach) Brian Sweeney got along great. So there are reasons to be optimistic.

“But he pitched very well this year,” Picollo said, "and he is going to have opportunities with other clubs, so we will work on that. Luckily, we have a few weeks to sit down with Michael and his representation and try to see how we can work something out.”

Wacha started 29 games for the Royals and logged 166.2 innings, the second-most of his 12-year big league career. He had a top-10 ERA in the American League while helping the Kansas City rotation rank second in the majors with a 3.55 ERA.

He made a pair of AL Division Series starts against the Yankees, dueling with Gerrit Cole both times. He got no decision after he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings at Yankee Stadium, and he took the loss in the decisive Game 4, even though Wacha allowed only two runs on six hits and a walk while pitching into the fifth inning.

Wacha returns to a rotation that includes All-Stars Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo along with Brady Singer. The fifth spot could go to Kyle Wright, who was acquired in a trade with the Braves but spent last season rehabbing from shoulder surgery, though he will have to compete with Alec Marsh and others in spring training for it.

