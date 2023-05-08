X

Royals place Yarbrough on injured list with 'head fractures'

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVID SMALE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Kansas City Royals left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list with what was classified as “head fractures” after taking a 106-mph line drive off the right side of his face Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list with what was classified as “head fractures” after taking a 106-mph line drive off the right side of his face Sunday. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Yarbrough has three non-displaced fractures in different spots around his right eye.

“He's stable, improving,” Quatraro said before Monday's game. “He never lost consciousness. He's very aware of what's going on around him. We don't think at this time will require surgery. He's getting further testing and we'll have a better idea (of his prognosis) in the next 24 hours.”

Quatraro was one of several Royals who stopped by the hospital after Sunday's game against the Athletics.

“If you weren't looking at him, the conversations were totally normal," Quatraro said, "you wouldn't know anything was going on.”

Athletics' first baseman Ryan Noda lined the ball back up the middle in the sixth inning Sunday. It caromed off Yarbrough's head and bounced back to catcher Salvador Perez, who easily threw out Noda at first base. Quatraro said that Noda reached out to Yarbrough via social media.

“Out on the mound at the time, what he said was, ‘I think I’m done. My head is ringing,'” Quatraro said. “That makes perfect sense.

"We're going to have a lot better idea in the next day or so. If you think about broken bones that don't require surgery, they heal within four to six weeks. But that's just for those bones. He has to have activity and those types of things.” ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Political divide over guns holds in Georgia following mass shootings5h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Forsyth grapples with unknowns of $2B arena and entertainment district
4h ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta’s spring homebuying season starts off with a whimper
6h ago

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Atlanta to pay settlement to photojournalist arrested in 2020
7h ago

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Atlanta to pay settlement to photojournalist arrested in 2020
7h ago

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Anti-abortion group aligns with Trump, weeks after criticism
9m ago
Bills' Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity
10m ago
Posts show mall gunman researched attack, had Nazi tattoos
13m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
12h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top