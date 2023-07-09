Royals pitcher Yarbrough starting for KC for 1st time since being struck by line drive in face

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough is returning to the mound Sunday to start against Cleveland in his first major league game since the left-hander was hit in the face with a line drive two months ago.

Yarbrough was activated from the 60-day injured list before the series finale, the team's final game before the All-Star break.

The 31-year-old Yarbrough suffered multiple fractures around his eye when he was hit with a 106.2 mph smash by Oakland's Ryan Noda on May 7. The ball ricocheted off Yarbrough to Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez, who threw Noda out at first.

Yarbrough was hospitalized following the scary incident. He made his final rehab start on Tuesday for Triple-A Omaha.

“He’s recovered well from that mentally and physically and went through a rehab progression and built back up in the minor leagues,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “He’s gotten through six innings in the minor leagues. He feels great and ready to go.”

Yarbrough signed a 1-year deal with Kansas City in December after spending five seasons with Tampa Bay.

