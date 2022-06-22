Royals overcome Ohtani's 2 HRs, 8 RBIs to beat Angels 12-11

Dylan Coleman (2-1) stranded two Angels runners in the 10th.

Ohtani trimmed the Angels’ deficit to 6-4 in the sixth when he drove his 14th homer to right-center. Royals starter Jonathan Heasley had pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning before Ohtani’s shot chased him.

Kansas City then led 10-7 entering the bottom of the ninth after Santana’s late RBI single and Witt’s two-run homer, but Tyler Wade singled and Mike Trout walked before Ohtani drove them home with that no-doubt blast to right.

Jared Walsh doubled, tripled and homered while driving in two runs for the Angels, but fell just short of hitting for his second cycle in 11 days.

Santana began his monster game with an RBI double and a two-run homer before adding RBI singles in the sixth and eighth. Witt homered in the first inning, added an RBI double in the seventh and delivered a two-run homer in the ninth.

The Royals' offense was solid early against rookie Reid Detmers, who has struggled since throwing a no-hitter last month. Witt connected for his ninth homer after a 10-pitch at-bat in the first, and Santana added a two-run shot in the fourth.

SHYCYCLE

Walsh got three extra-base hits in four innings midway through the game, but couldn't get a hit in two additional at-bats. He finished a single shy of matching his first career cycle on June 11 against the Mets.

HISTORIC HITS

Two Japanese players had previously driven in seven runs in a major league game. Tadahito Iguchi did it for the White Sox in 2006, and Hideki Matsui matched it for the Yankees in 2009.

NEVIN TOSSED

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was ejected during a pitching change in the seventh inning after arguing vociferously with the umpiring crew. The source of his anger was unclear.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Perez injured his thumb while swinging the bat, but he stayed in the game and completed his at-bat. The catcher said he'll have an MRI exam on his left thumb Wednesday, and he won't be surprised if he misses a few days. “Hopefully it's nothing bad,” Perez said. “I've just got to wait.”

UP NEXT

Ohtani (5-4, 3.28 ERA) looks to string together three straight mound victories in the series finale against Kansas City's Daniel Lynch (3-6, 5.19). Ohtani's only previous pitching start against Kansas City was back in his AL Rookie of the Year season in 2018.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) and Tyler Wade after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Trout and Wade also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) and Tyler Wade after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Trout and Wade also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Hunter Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Hunter Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) high-fives Mike Trout (27) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Taylor Ward (3) and Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) high-fives Mike Trout (27) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Taylor Ward (3) and Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Taylor Ward (3) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Ward and Mike Trout, left, also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Taylor Ward (3) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Ward and Mike Trout, left, also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis