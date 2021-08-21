ajc logo
Royals' Bubic loses no-hit bid in 7th inning after delay

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Credit: Mark Black

Updated 40 minutes ago
Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic has lost his bid for a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs after a weather delay in the seventh inning

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic lost his bid for a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs after a weather delay in the seventh inning on Saturday.

Kansas City had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the game was delayed by storms in the area. The lower bowl at Wrigley was evacuated.

When the game resumed, Bubic walked Frank Schwindel and surrendered a two-run homer by Patrick Wisdom for Chicago's first hit.

Bubic, who turned 24 on Thursday, struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings. The Royals had a 4-2 lead when he departed.

Bubic was roughed up in his previous start last week against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing seven runs in 1 1/3 innings. He entered with a 3-6 record and 5.09 ERA this season.

The majors’ eight no-hitters this year is tied with the record set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed. Most of them were thrown before MLB cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

