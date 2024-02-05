Royals agree with SS Bobby Witt Jr. on record deal that could keep him in KC for 14 seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. agreed Monday to the longest contract in franchise history, an 11-year pact that includes three years of team options that could keep the rising star with the ballclub through the 2037 season.

The financial terms were not immediately available. The team has planned a Tuesday news conference to discuss the deal.

The 23-year-old Witt became the first player in Royals history to enter the 30-30 club last year, when he hit 30 homers and stole 49 bases. The only other American League shortstop to accomplish the feat by Witt's age was Alex Rodriguez in 1998.