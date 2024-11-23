Royals acquire second baseman Jonathan India from Reds for right-hander Brady Singer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired second baseman Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, adding a dependable leadoff hitter and middle infielder to play alongside star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

As part of the deal, the Royals also acquired outfielder Joey Wiemer while sending right-hander Brady Singer to Cincinnati.

The 27-year-old India was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2021 and batted .248 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 2024. He played in a career-best 151 games and drew 80 walks, tied for fifth most in the majors. He has batted leadoff in 341 of his 523 career games.