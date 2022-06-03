ajc logo
X

Queen Elizabeth II skips service after discomfort issues

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

National & World News
By DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Members of Britain’s royal family plan to attend a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne

LONDON (AP) — Members of Britain's royal family plan to attend a Friday church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, although the queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.

The service of thanksgiving is taking place on the second of four days of festivities celebrating the queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Thursday, thousands of royal supporters cheered wildly as the queen joined other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch 70 British military aircraft fly past.

The queen decided not to attend Friday's church service after experiencing "some discomfort" during Thursday's events. She will watch the event unfold on television as Prince Charles stands in for her.

The congregation at St. Paul's is expected to include members of the royal family, senior politicians, diplomats and more than 400 essential workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces who have been invited in recognition of their service to the community.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is set to deliver a sermon. Cottrell stepped in after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tested positive for COVID-19. The service will begin and end with the tolling of Great Paul, the largest church bell in Britain.

Friday’s televised church service is expected to bring the first public appearance by Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, during their visit to Britain for the jubilee.

The couple, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile Thursday, appearing only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined ShapeCaption
Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Credit: Steve Parsons

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Credit: Steve Parsons

Combined ShapeCaption
Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Credit: Steve Parsons

Credit: Steve Parsons

Combined ShapeCaption
Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Credit: Steve Parsons

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Credit: Steve Parsons

Combined ShapeCaption
Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Credit: Steve Parsons

Credit: Steve Parsons

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand around the Centennial Flame as images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Parliament Hill's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

People stand around the Centennial Flame as images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Parliament Hill's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand around the Centennial Flame as images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Parliament Hill's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
A person stands at an entrance to Parliament Hill to take photos of images of Queen Elizabeth II being projected onto Parliament's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

A person stands at an entrance to Parliament Hill to take photos of images of Queen Elizabeth II being projected onto Parliament's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Combined ShapeCaption
A person stands at an entrance to Parliament Hill to take photos of images of Queen Elizabeth II being projected onto Parliament's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Editors' Picks
Georgia jury punishes senior care home in ant attack case14h ago
Her first colonoscopy cost her $0. Her second cost $2,185. Why?
As Trump fumes, Kemp’s former Georgia foes fall in line
23h ago
TMZ: NeNe Leakes sued for stealing woman’s husband
14h ago
TMZ: NeNe Leakes sued for stealing woman’s husband
14h ago
Live updates | EU formally approves embargo on Russia oil
28m ago
The Latest
Global shares up, China trading closed for national holiday
20m ago
Live updates | EU formally approves embargo on Russia oil
28m ago
Ethiopia’s mass arrests show rift with former Amhara allies
48m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top