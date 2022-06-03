Queen Elizabeth II skips service after discomfort issues

The service of thanksgiving is taking place on the second of four days of festivities celebrating the queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Thursday, thousands of royal supporters cheered wildly as the queen joined other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch 70 British military aircraft fly past.

The queen decided not to attend Friday's church service after experiencing "some discomfort" during Thursday's events. She will watch the event unfold on television as Prince Charles stands in for her.