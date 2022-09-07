ajc logo
X

Royal children start new academic year at school in Windsor

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

National & World News
5 hours ago
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children are starting the academic year at a new school after the family traded the bustle of central London for the slower pace of life outside the capital

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children start the academic year at a new school on Thursday after the family traded the bustle of central London for the slower pace of life outside the capital.

In preparation for the first day of classes, the palace released photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visiting Lambrook School, near Windsor, during a welcome event for new pupils that took place before the start of the term.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, selected the outdoorsy prep school with its 52 acres (21 hectares) of grounds after they decided to move to Windsor, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from their old home at Kensington Palace in central London.

School fees will cost William and Kate in excess of 50,000 pounds ($57,400) a year.

The family is now based at Adelaide Cottage, a historic home near Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II has spent most of her time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The queen gave William and Kate permission to lease the four-bedroom house that was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831.

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From second left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry, left, at a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Credit: Jonathan Brady

Editors' Picks
Politically Georgia: The 5 factors shaping the final sprint to the election16h ago
Driver working a second job shot to death while delivering ice cream, his new car stolen
11h ago
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
3h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
Buford school district employee sues district, alleging retaliation
14h ago
The Latest
Official: Suspect in Canada stab rampage died after arrest
5m ago
Obamas return to the White House, unveil official portraits
12m ago
Janet Jackson front row at Siriano's glam fashion week show
19m ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top