Rowling, Pilkey among authors mourning Scholastic CEO

“Dick was a wise, kind and humane man, who leaves behind him an extraordinary legacy in the world of children’s literature,” Rowling said in a statement Monday. “He was an early champion of Harry Potter and a stalwart support to me through the twenty-four years we knew each other.”

Other Scholastic writers are also mourning Robinson, a champion of literacy and free expression who in 2017 received a National Book Award for lifetime achievement and was honored two years later by PEN America.