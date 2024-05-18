BreakingNews
‘Armed intruder’ reported on KSU campus
Nation & World News

Rough start for Scheffler sends him down the leaderboard after 9 holes at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler got off to a rough start in Round 3 of the PGA Championship, making two bogeys and a double bogey over his first four holes and finishing the front 9 in 3-over 38
Scottie Scheffler waits to play on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler waits to play on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler got off to a rough start in Round 3 of the PGA Championship on Saturday, making two bogeys and a double bogey over his first four holes and finishing the front nine in 3-over 38.

Scheffler, who was arrested Friday, then released from jail in time to make his second-round tee time, started the day in fourth place after a round of 66.

By the time he made the turn Saturday, he had dropped into a tie for 29th at 6 under. That put him seven shots behind leader Xander Schauffele on a day when low scores were available.

Shane Lowry played the front nine in 6-under 29 and had added two more birdies on the back to vault into a second-place tie with Collin Morikawa. Justin Rose was 6 under for the day and had moved up 19 spots into fourth.

Scheffler's troubles started on the par-4 second, where his approach shot landed deep in the rough to the left of the green. It took him two shots to get to the putting surface and he made double bogey.

On No. 4, his tee shot landed left of a fence in a penalty area to the left of the green. After taking a drop, Scheffler chunked the next chip. He made a 10-foot putt to save bogey.

The world's top-ranked player arrived in plenty of time for the start of the third round and went through his normal preround routine — a marked difference from Friday, when he made it to Valhalla less than an hour before his tee time.

Scheffler had his buddy, tour chaplain Brad Payne, on the bag Saturday because his regular caddie, Ted Scott, traveled home to attend his daughter's high school graduation.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler hits from the bunker on the seventh hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden visits Mary Mac’s, heads to Arthur Blank fundraiser in Atlanta visit9m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC File

BREAKING
‘Armed intruder’ reported on KSU campus
5m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Clark Atlanta University

Legally blind Clark Atlanta student charts a path to medical school

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia’s GOP convention is staging ground for 2026 candidates

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia’s GOP convention is staging ground for 2026 candidates

Credit: Ben Gray

Gwinnett district attorney, commission chair face primary challengers
The Latest

Credit: AP

As ethnic armed group claims to have captured a town in western Myanmar, Muslim Rohingyas...
9m ago
Georgia's president vetoes media legislation that has provoked weeks of protests
10m ago
Clark helps Liberty become 1st WNBA team to have $2M+ in 1-game ticket revenue, AP source...
11m ago
Featured

8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars
15 things to do this weekend: Fests in Virginia-Highland, Roswell
Jimmy Carter’s church in rural South Georgia names its first woman pastor