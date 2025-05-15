Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rotterdam unveils a museum about migration while anti-foreigner sentiment rises in Europe

A new museum is opening in the Netherlands focused on migration
Interior view of the Fenix Migration Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Interior view of the Fenix Migration Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By MOLLY QUELL – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A gleaming spiral staircase jutting from the roof of a former Dutch warehouse overlooks the waterway where millions of Europeans once boarded ships bound for a new life in the United States.

The twisting path, intended to represent migrants' unexpected journeys, stands on the Fenix museum, the newest attraction on Rotterdam's waterfront.

The museum tells the story of migration, with exhibits including thousands of suitcases from travelers, portraits of refugees and a life-sized city bus.

Architect Ma Yansong of Chinese firm MAD Architects told The Associated Press he wanted the building to serve not only as a museum but also as “a memory."

The museum opens Friday as migration is on the rise, along with anti-immigrant sentiment in many parts of the world. The number of people living outside their country of birth — over 300 million — has nearly doubled since 1990, according to the United Nations.

“As long as we exist as human beings, we move and we migrate. And we will always keep on doing that. And that’s what we show in Fenix,” said the museum’s director, Anne Kremers.

As the museum's construction continued last year, the hard-right Dutch government announced unprecedented measures aimed at reining in migration, including a reintroduction of border checks. It shattered a long-held image of the Netherlands as a nation that welcomed new arrivals.

The museum's viewing platform looks out across Rotterdam, whose 650,000 inhabitants represent over 170 nationalities. The city is the largest port in Europe.

Many of those departing Rotterdam in the early part of the 20th century made the trans-Atlantic journey on the Holland America Line, a shipping company founded by the Van der Vorm family in 1873. The family has been the primary financial backer for the Fenix project, via Dutch art foundation Droom en Daad (Dream and Action).

Art can sometimes provide a better basis for discussion of politically loaded topics like migration, said Cathrine Bublatzky, an anthropologist who studies the intersection of art and migration.

Kremers said she hopes visitors will take away “what it feels like to leave your home, to find a new home, and to say farewell.”

Interior view of The Bus by Red Grooms during a press preview at the Fenix Migration Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Bus by Red Grooms is seen at the Fenix Migration Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Architect Ma Yansong poses for a portrait during a press preview at the Fenix Migration Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

View of the harbour from the Fenix Migration Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Lilly Duijm poses in front of the boxes of documents from the archive in Paramaribo, Suriname, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Oscar Keur)

Credit: AP

Dutch-led Suriname team digitizes 100,000 documents to preserve Jewish history in the Caribbean

Germany bans the far-right 'Kingdom of Germany' group and arrests 4 of its leaders

Trump is bringing white South Africans to the US as refugees, but what persecution are they facing?

The Latest

Yuval Raphael from Israel performs the song "New Day Will Rise" during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Israel’s presence still roils Eurovision a year after major protests over the Gaza war

8m ago

54 people killed in overnight airstrikes on southern Gaza city, hospital says

8m ago

Trump to visit US troops in Qatar as he rejects America's 'interventionist' past in region

23m ago

Featured

The Thanksgiving air travel period is on as passengers made their way through the airport Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the holidays can be an ordeal. Parking shortages could disrupt your plans and security waits can be long during busy periods, causing bottlenecks. Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2½ hours before their domestic flight and at least 3 hours before their international flight. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems

The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.

Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.

Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases

Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.