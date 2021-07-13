Roster: Three-quarters of US Olympians have college ties

At these Olympics, 463 U.S. athletes (76%) competed at 169 schools spanning Divisions I, II and III, as well as at junior colleges and collegiate club programs. Twenty of the U.S. rosters in individual sports are made up of at least 80% of athletes who played in college and 11 teams are composed solely of them; those include men’s and women’s indoor volleyball, rowing and softball.

Some other facts and figures:

— Swimmer Katie Grimes is the youngest U.S. Olympian at 15, while equestrian Phillip Dutton is the oldest at 57. Dutton is making his seventh Olympic appearance, which included three for Australia.

— The 2020 team has 193 returning Olympians and 104 Olympic medalists, including 56 Olympic champions.

— This year's team is almost 10% bigger than the one that went to Rio de Janeiro in 2016. That was a 558-person roster.

