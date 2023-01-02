Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year

But in the meantime, thousands of spectators and the parade participants avoided a soaking.

Giffords rolled down the 5.5-mile (8.8-mile) route in a flower-decked antique convertible, accompanied by her husband, Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Marching bands came from across the U.S. and around the world.

The Riverside County, California, sheriff's mounted unit was led by a riderless horse in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, who was slain during a traffic stop on Dec. 29.

The floats offered simple beauty — birds, bees, bears, bugs and giraffes covered in flowers or other natural materials — as well as messages such as a Cal Poly universities' entry called the “Road to Reclamation” depicting animated snails and mushrooms living on a fallen tree branch.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism's “Feed Your Soul” float depicting a paddlewheel riverboat was the stage for mid-parade performance by Lainey Wilson.

Donate Life's bright orange and red Chinese street dragon blowing smoke out its nostrils was awarded the sweepstakes trophy for most beautiful entry by the Tournament of Roses judges.

“American Idol” finalist Grace Kinstler performed aboard a float promoting tourism to her home state of Illinois, and country music star Tanya Tucker sang her current single, “Ready as I'll Never Be,” in the parade's finale.

