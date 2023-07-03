Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcome their second child, a daughter

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed their second child

LONDON (AP) — Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed their second child.

A publicist for Harington confirmed Monday that the couple, who famously met on the set of "Game of Thrones" and are now both 36, have added a daughter to their family. Further details weren't immediately available.

In early 2021, the pair confirmed the birth of a son.

Harington and Leslie's relationship began in 2011 on the set of the HBO megahit series, on which they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow — a brother of the Night's Watch with kingdom-shattering secrets — and Ygritte, a rebel wildling. They married in 2018 at Leslie's ancestral castle in Scotland.

Since leaving "Game of Thrones" in 2014, Leslie has starred in the legal drama "The Good Fight," sci-fi romance series "The Time Traveler's Wife" and the Kenneth Branagh-directed Agatha Christie remake "Death on the Nile." Since "Game of Thrones" concluded in 2019, Harington has had roles in the anthology shows "Modern Love" and "Extrapolations" and in Marvel's "Eternals."

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

