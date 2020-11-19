Rosalía, Ozuna, Bad Bunny win early Latin Grammys

Balvin didn't win any early awards but he, along with Bad Bunny, have a chance to make history at the 2020 Latin Grammys. Both performers are double nominees for album of the year thanks to their collaborative project “Oasis" as well as their solo albums — Bad Bunny's “YHLQMDLG” and Balvin's “Colores."

Balvin is also a double nominee for record of the year: His song “Rojo” is nominated as is “China," his collaboration with Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G and Ozuna. Bad Bunny's “Vete" will also compete for record of the year.

It's a far cry from the 2019 Latin Grammys, where popular reggaeton and Latin trap musicians such as Balvin, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Karol G, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Maluma and more were dissed in top categories like album, song and record of the year. As a result social media exploded as Latin artists posted images of the Grammy logo with a large red “X″ across it, with words on the image reading in Spanish: “Without reggaeton, there’s no Latin Grammys.”

Balvin even skipped the live show last year and Bad Bunny, who won best urban music album during the telecast, told the audience: “With all due respect, reggaeton is part of the Latin culture.”

But this year the Latin Grammys have changed its tune. They added new categories like best reggaeton performance and best rap/hip-hop song, while contemporary stars like Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna scored major nominations. Karol G earned four nominations, including bids for record and song of the year for her global, Nicki Minaj-assited hit “Tusa." Karol G's fiancé, Puerto Rican rapper-singer and first-time nominee Anuel AA, earned seven nominations including one for best new artist.

Rosalía won three of four awards she was nominated for Thursday. Last year she won three honors including album of the year for “El Mal Querer," becoming the first solo female performer to win the top prize since Shakira’s triumph 13 years ago. So far she's won a total of eight Latin Grammys and picked up her first Grammy Award earlier this year.

Most of the 53 awards were handed out at the pre-ceremony. The show, which will air on Univision at 8 p.m. EST, will include performances (most of them pre-taped) by Balvin, Camilo, Ricky Martin, Prince Royce, Anuel AA, Marc Anthony, Pedro Capó, Karol G, Kany García and Sebastián Yatra. Bad Bunny will perform from San Juan, Anitta will sing from Rio de Janeiro and Pitbull will be joined by frontline workers to honor their courageous work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, the Latin Grammys will not have a live audience or a red carpet.

FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. Bad Bunny, who has nine nominations at the 2020 Latin Grammys, will also perform at the awards show on Nov. 19. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Eric Jamison Credit: Eric Jamison

FILE - Ozuna performs at Y100's Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Fla. on Dec. 22, 2019. Ozuna is nominated for eight Latin Grammy Awards. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

FILE - Singer J Balvin performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Reggaeton festival in Mexico City on Nov. 23, 2019. Latin trap kings Bad Bunny and J Balvin have a chance of winning the top honors at the Latin Grammy Awards. oth performers are double nominees for album of the year: their collaborative project, “Oasis," is up for the prize and their solo albums — Bad Bunny's “YHLQMDLG” and Balvin's “Colores" — are also in contention. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File) Credit: Ginnette Riquelme Credit: Ginnette Riquelme

FILE - Colombian singer Karol G performs during the opening ceremony of the Copa America, prior to a Group A soccer match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 14, 2019. Karol G., who is nominated for four Latin Grammy Awards, will also perform at the awards show on Nov. 19. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner