Rory McIlroy takes drama out of playoff to win The Players and build momentum to the Masters

Rory McIlroy has won The Players Championship in a three-hole playoff against J
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, putts on the 17th green during a playoff round of The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 17, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy won The Players Championship in a Monday finish over J.J. Spaun that featured three dynamic playoff holes at the TPC Sawgrass, a harsh wind and very little drama.

McIlroy seized control early with a big drive that set up an easy birdie on the par-5 16th hole, and he effectively ended the three-hole playoff on the notorious par-3 17th by hitting the green. Spaun's tee shot sailed over the island and into the water, leading to triple bogey.

McIlroy got into the playoff Sunday evening when he narrowly made a 4-foot par putt. He then had to wait on Spaun's 30-foot birdie putt for the win that stopped inches short. A four-hour rain delay forced them to finish on Monday morning.

McIlroy won The Players for the second time, and it's the first time in his career he has won twice before the Masters. McIlroy previously won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

McIlroy won $4.5 million from the $25 million purse, the richest tournament in golf.

J.J. Spaun watches his hit from the 17th tee during a playoff round of The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 17, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, stands on the 16th green during a playoff round of The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 17, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

J.J. Spain hits from the sand on the 16th hole during a playoff round of The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 17, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after completing the 18th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

FILE - Pedestrians make their way past a building housing the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Jan. 30, 2019, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott, File)

Workers, clean up damaged house near Paulding County High School after a storm passed through, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Dallas. National Weather Service teams will be conducting a damage survey in the Paulding County/Dallas area, which sustained “pretty significant” damage from the storms, NWS Senior Meteorologist Dylan Lusk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

