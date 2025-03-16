Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rory McIlroy in the lead at The Players as rain threatens a Monday finish

The biggest race at The Players Championship is against time
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds an umbrella on the 11th green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds an umbrella on the 11th green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By DOUG FERGUSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Players Championship turned into a race against time on Sunday when thunderstorms halted play right after Rory McIlroy surged into a one-shot lead on the back nine.

The PGA Tour stopped play at 1:15 p.m. The final group had not completed the 11th hole, meaning a little more than two hours would be required to finish.

McIlroy, already a winner this year and going for a second title at The Players, began the final round four shots behind and started birdie-eagle to immediately get into the fray. His birdie on the par-5 11th hole put him at 12 under.

J.J. Spaun, who had a one-shot lead going into the final day, was 1 over for his round and one shot behind McIlroy.

Akshay Bhatia and Tom Hoge were two shots behind.

Hoge was 6 under for his round and through all the problems on a windy day. He hit his approach to just outside 15 feet on the 18th hole when the horn sounded to stop play. His hope was to post a target and see if it would stand.

If storms stayed in the area and there wasn't enough daylight to finish, players would have to return Monday morning to see who captures the $4.5 million prize from golf's richest tournament.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler was seven shots behind playing the 16th hole. Scheffler went 15 consecutive holes without a birdie, from the 13th hole on Saturday until the 11th hole on Sunday.

The last time The Players had to finish on Monday was in 2022, when Cameron Smith won. Weather was so disruptive that week that the third round was not completed until Monday morning.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

J.J. Spaun hits from the third tee during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans leave the course during a weather delay in the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

J.J. Spaun holds an umbrella while walking away from the 11th green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jordan Spieth walks up the ninth fairway during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Jordan Spieth shows there's rarely a dull moment with his game at The Players

Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia share lead at The Players as Justin Thomas ties course mark with 62

Camilo Villegas and Lucas Glover among those sharing Players Championship lead on wild day

The Latest

In this photo provided by El Salvador's presidential press guards, prison guards transfer deportees from the U.S., alleged to be Venezuelan gang members, to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (El Salvador presidential press office via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump administration deports hundreds of immigrants even as a judge orders their removals be stopped

5m ago

St. Patrick's Day parade celebrates Boston heritage in America’s most Irish big city

8m ago

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen receives cheers, some boos, in 1st game against Avs since he was traded

11m ago

Featured

Workers, clean up damaged house near Paulding County High School after a storm passed through, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Dallas. National Weather Service teams will be conducting a damage survey in the Paulding County/Dallas area, which sustained “pretty significant” damage from the storms, NWS Senior Meteorologist Dylan Lusk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES

NWS to investigate possible tornado in Paulding after storm damage

Lisa Young Alston, daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, dies at 67

Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of former Atlanta Mayor and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, has died. The news comes the same week that Young turned 93.

Chaos and confusion: Georgia universities face hard decisions amid federal cuts

Researchers in the Peach State have watched their grants evaporate. The University of Georgia has had nine grants terminated. Georgia Tech has lost three.