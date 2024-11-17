Rory McIlroy ends his year with another win in Dubai and a 6th title as Europe's best

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off a tumultuous year by winning the World Tour Championship and his sixth title as Europe's No. 1 player. He birdied two of the last three holes Sunday for a 3-under 69 to win by two over Rasmus Hojgaard.

McIlroy hit wedge to within a foot on the 16th hole to break out of a tie with Hojgaard, then closed with a 6-foot birdie for his third title in the European tour's season finale.

He won the Race to Dubai — previously known as the Order of Merit — for the sixth time in his career, leaving him two behind the record held by Colin Montgomerie and tying him with the late Seve Ballesteros.