Rookie Paul Skenes finishes 11-3 with 1.96 ERA, retires 6 straight batters in Yankee Stadium debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes ended an impressive rookie season by retiring six hitters in order, including strikeouts of New York stars Juan Soto and Aaron Judge on Saturday in his Yankee Stadium debut.

A top contender for NL Rookie of the Year, the 22-year-old right-hander finished 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and 133 innings — 29 innings shy of qualifying for the National League ERA title. He struck out 170 and walked 32.

Skenes' ERA is the second-lowest for a rookie with at least 20 starts since ERA became an official statistic in both leagues in 1913, above only Reb Russell's 1.90 for the Chicago White Sox in 1913.