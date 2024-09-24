Nation & World News

Rookie Jayden Daniels nearly flawless for Commanders in 38-33 win over Bengals

Rookie Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in a remarkably efficient performance, and the Washington Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in a remarkably efficient performance, and the Washington Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 on Monday night.

Daniels finished 21 of 23 for 254 yards, with the No. 2 overall draft pick setting an NFL rookie record for completion percentage at 91.3%. The Commanders (2-1) scored on every possession except for kneel-downs at the end of each half and have not punted or turned the ball over in their last two games.

Neither Washington nor Cincinnati punted or turned it over, the first time that's happened in the Super Bowl era.

Burrow threw for a season-best 324 yards and three scores, but the Bengals (0-3) simply couldn't keep up. Cincinnati is off to its worst start since dropping its first 11 games on the way to a 2-14 finish in 2019.

Daniels' first career touchdown pass was a 1-yard toss to eligible tackle Trent Scott to start the second half, the second straight game in which the Bengals gave up a TD to a lineman. Later, Daniels stayed in the pocket, took a hit and connected with Terry McLaurin from 27 yards out with 2:10 remaining for the game-sealing score.

In the first half, Washington got rushing touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Daniels.

McLaurin had four receptions for 100 yards.

The Bengals couldn't reach the end zone on three first-half drives, with Evan McPherson kicking two field goals and missing another.

Meanwhile, Washington didn't have a drive that fell short of the end zone until early in the fourth quarter, when Austin Seibert kicked a 42-yard field goal to make it 31-20.

Cincinnati cut the deficit to 31-26 on Burrow’s second TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase, but the 2-point conversion failed.

Daniels then led a drive that ate up 7 1/2 minutes and ended with the TD pass to McLaurin.

Cincinnati scored on a 1-yard run by Zack Moss to cut the deficit to 38-33 with 40 seconds left, but McPherson’s onside kick was unsuccessful.

Chase had six receptions for 118 yards and two TDs for the Bengals, who also got a touchdown catch by Andrei Iosivas.

Injuries

Commanders RB Ekeler left in the second half with a concussion.

Bengals OT Trent Brown was carted off the field with a right knee injury in the first half and didn’t return.

Up next

Commanders: At Arizona on Sunday.

Bengals: At Carolina on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) greets fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Commanders won 38-33. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass over Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, left, catches a 27-yard touchdown pass ahead of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates with teammate Andrew Wylie (71) after catching a 27-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reaches for an incomplete pass in front of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with head coach Zac Taylor, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Commanders won 38-33. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Henry rushes for 151 yards, 2 TDs as Ravens hang on to beat Cowboys 28-25
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Derek Carr and the Saints buck the NFL trend of early season offensive struggles
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

X-Factor Sunday: Falcons secondary trying to defend Patrick Mahomes’ missiles
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Reds fire manager David Bell after 6 seasons, name bench coach Freddie Benavides interim...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Severe obesity is on the rise in the US2m ago
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol5m ago
Reconstruction set to begin on Copenhagen’s fire-damaged Old Stock Exchange landmark8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Hospital group buys 40 acres in Atlanta, silent on plans
Metro Atlanta counties have dismissed more than 45K voter eligibility challenges since...
‘Huge step’: Students return to Apalachee High after deadly shooting