Rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee, but Holderman gives up hit in 8th

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-hander Paul Skenes allowed no hits through seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday but left-hander Colin Holderman started the eighth and gave up a single to the first batter, Jake Bauers.

Skenes, a 22-year-old All-Star who was making his 11th start, threw 99 pitches. He has struck out 11 batters and walked one.

Skenes (5-0) put two runners on base with two outs in the second inning, hitting one batter and walking another. Andruw Monasterio stayed alive for eight pitches, but struck out.