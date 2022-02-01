Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes

“He’s nude in all of them, because I got the original inspiration from a Picasso piece called ‘The Dancers’ and they were all prancing about in the nude. And I thought, why not? You know, it’s a good form of expression.”

Talking about Watts, who died aged 80 in August, Wood said it meant a lot to them that he gave him their blessing to carry on touring and use Steve Jordan in his place on drums.

The Rolling Stones hope to play a summer tour this year.

Wood also discussed painting a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh, which was finished shortly before his death in April 2021.

“I’m very pleased with it. It’s a charcoal, a brown sepia pastel of the Duke, and I’d finished it shortly before he died and I was going to show it to him. And then William heard about it and he asked me to present it to him at Kensington Palace, and he wants to show the Queen, so I’m very honored.”

Wood is selling limited editions of “Abstract Performance” until Feb. 14 on his website.

Caption British musician and painter Ronnie Wood poses for photographers with a paintbrush after signing his name, at a photo call to unveil his new artwork entitled 'Abstract Performance' at Wood Lane, west London on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

