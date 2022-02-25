Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with sprained toe

Brandon Goodwin, signed to a two-way contract earlier this season, is the only true guard on Cleveland’s roster. He’ll likely move into coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s starting lineup. Another option for Bickerstaff is swingman Cedi Osman, who recently made a start at guard.

Garland’s injury kept him out for several games before the All-Star break. The 22-year-old took part in All-Star festivities last week in Cleveland, and Bickerstaff said the plan all along was for him to rest coming out of the break.

To this point, the Cavs have been able to overcome the injuries and have been the NBA’s biggest surprise after winning just 22 games last season. Now their depth will be tested more than ever until some of their guards get healthy.

Cleveland hosts Washington on Saturday night.