Ronaldo says he is playing his 'last European Championship'

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed this year's European Championship will be the last of his career.

The Portugal superstar, who is 39, is playing at the Euros for a record sixth time and has helped his country reach the quarterfinals — where Kylian Mbappé and France await in Hamburg on Friday.

Speaking to Portuguese public broadcaster RTP after the penalty-shootout victory over Slovenia on Monday, Ronaldo said: "It is, without doubt, my last European Championship.