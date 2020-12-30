Ronaldo plans 'many years' playing as 36th birthday looms

“My eyes see the future very, very bright,” Ronaldo said. "So, I’m happy with that.”

Happy too that he has won titles with Lisbon club Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Winning the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 leaves the World Cup as the only major prize to elude him.

“We have to have the steps under the ground because we won (in) 2016 and now we want to win the World Cup,” Ronaldo said. “Everything is possible, but you have to be realistic as well.”

A taste of the 2022 World Cup will come with friendlies next year against host nation Qatar.

“I win (titles with) every club that I’ve played with,” Ronaldo said. “But (the) World Cup, it’s a dream.”

By then, Ronaldo will hope to be back playing in front of full crowds again, which the pandemic restrictions still prevent in Italy heading into 2021. Next year will also see Portugal defend its title in the rescheduled European Championship.

“I don’t like to play in stadiums without the fans,” he said. "It’s like to go to the circus and to (not) see clowns.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the trophy for player of the century at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Credit: Fabio Ferrari