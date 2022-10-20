Ronaldo cites 'heat of moment' after left off United squad

Ronaldo will train away from the first team until after the Chelsea match, with United saying it fully backs the decision made by Ten Hag.

United would not comment on reports Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute. The manager has a regularly scheduled pre-game press conference Friday.

Ronaldo did not make specific reference to his actions, but appeared remorseful in his public statement.

“Giving in to the pressure is not an option,” he wrote. “It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand."

Ronaldo also wrote that he's always respected his teammates, opponents and coaches during his long career, and that “respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.”

Ten Hag has proved himself a strict disciplinarian in his short time at United — canceling his team's day off after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August, while he was also critical of Ronaldo and other players for leaving a preseason friendly against Rayo Vallecano early in July.

