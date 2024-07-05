Nation & World News

Ronaldo and Mbappé well shackled as Portugal and France tied 0-0 at halftime in Euro 2024 quarter

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé are being kept largely under control as Portugal and France go into halftime at 0-0 in the European Championship quarterfinals
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo vies for the ball with William Saliba of France, left, during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo vies for the ball with William Saliba of France, left, during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
1 minute ago

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé were being kept largely under control as Portugal and France went into halftime at 0-0 in the European Championship quarterfinals on Friday.

The winner will play Spain in the semifinals after its extra-time win over Germany in Stuttgart.

In Hamburg, there was one shot on target in the first half — a long-range attempt from France left back Theo Hernandez that was easily saved.

Ronaldo was well-shackled by France defender William Saliba, and even had a direct free kick taken off him by teammate Bruno Fernandes late in the half.

A France player has still to score from open play at Euro 2024, while Portugal didn't score in its previous two games.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Kylian Mbappe of France challenges for the ball with Portugal's Joao Cancelo during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo lies on the ground after being fouled by Theo Hernandez of France during a quarter final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Portugal's Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, from left, prepare to take a free kick during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Kylian Mbappe of France challenges for the ball with Portugal's Nuno Mendes during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

