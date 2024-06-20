Ron Howard, Helen Mirren, son Kiefer pay tribute to Donald Sutherland

Famous fans, colleagues and family pay tribute to actor Donald Sutherland, the star of "M.A.S.H." "Klute" and "The Hunger Games" who died at age 88.

"I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence." — Ron Howard, on X.

“Donald Sutherland was one of the smartest actors I ever worked with. He had a wonderful enquiring brain, and a great knowledge on a wide variety of subjects. He combined this great intelligence with a deep sensitivity, and with a seriousness about his profession as an actor. This all made him into the legend of film that he became.” — Actor Helen Mirren, who co-starred with Sutherland in 2017's “The Leisure Seekers,” in a statement.