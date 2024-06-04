Romania's culture minister asks Louis Vuitton to acknowledge a traditional blouse inspired items

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s minister of culture says she will ask French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to acknowledge that a traditional Romanian blouse directly inspired items in one of its 2024 collections.

“We will request that Louis Vuitton recognize the heritage and cultural value of the traditional blouse model with ribbons,” Raluca Turcan wrote on Facebook late Monday, adding it’s an opportunity for international recognition of the “inestimable value” of Romanian tradition.

The blouse in question is known in Romanian as an “IE” (pronounced “E-eh”), which typically has intricate embroidery and tassels and is widely recognized as a symbol of the country’s rich folk culture. In 2022, the garments with a specific style of embroidery were added to a UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.