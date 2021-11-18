ajc logo
X

Romanian media say arms plant blast kills 4, injures 4 more

National & World News
Updated 12 minutes ago
Romanian media say an explosion at a weapons factory in a small southern town has killed four people and injured another four

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An explosion Thursday at a weapons factory in a small southern town in Romania killed four people and injured another four, local media said.

The afternoon blast occurred in the town of Babeni in Valcea County and was caused by an anti-personnel mine, Romania's National Press Agency said.

It said the victims were three men and a woman. No details were immediately available on the condition of the injured people.

According to the website of the plant's parent company, Energotech Group, the factory is a certified supplier for the Romanian ministry of defense and NATO.

In 2019, an accidental explosion at the same Babeni factory killed a 22-year-old man.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Doubts over China tennis star's email raise safety concerns
1m ago
GOP paints Biden's choice for bank regulator as radical
4m ago
The AP Interview: Meng Hongwei's wife slams 'monster' China
9m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top